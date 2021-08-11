Police nab suspected kidnapper with Ak-47 rifle inside Ogun forest

By Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

Operatives of Ogun Police Command apprehended one Mohammed, with an AK 47 rifle at a forest in Iwoye Ketu, Imeko Afon local government area of the State.

The Police Command spokesperson, in a statement said the suspect was arrested following information received by the DPO Imeko divisional headquarters that two young Fulani boys were sighted at CAC Oha forest Iwoye Ketu in Imeko Afon local government area with an Ak- 47 rifle.

Upon the information, the Dpo quickly mobilized his men, other stakeholders like hunters, members of vigilance groups, So safe corps and stormed the said forest.

After hours of combing the forest, the arrested Mohammed was seen hiding with the AK 47 riffle and was promptly arrested.

Police added that Mohammed is strongly suspected to be member of kidnap syndicates who have been terrorizing the area for quite some time.

The commissioner of police, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

He also directed that the entire forest be properly combed with the view to apprehending other members of his gang.