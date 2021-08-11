Why 24 family members died after meal in Sokoto – Commissioner

By Richard Elesho

Sokoto Commissioner of Health, Dr. Ali Iname has identified the use of a fertilizer type of chemical, popularly called “Gishirin Lalle’ as the cause of death of 24 members of family who died after eating in Danzanke village of Bargaja Ward in Isa Local Government Area of the State on Monday.

The 24 members of the family died one after the other, following eating of a poisonous meal while two other members who tasted the food, are receiving treatment in a hospital.

Inname who said the family included the chemical in the ‘killer food’ warned people to pay more attention to what they eat and drink, in a statement on Tuesday.

“Regrettably, the entire family who ate the meal lost their lives, except two female members, who merely tasted the food and are currently responding to treatment, with very good chances of survival.

“Attempts to save the lives of all the affected people by providing the needed medical care proved abortive,” Inname said.

The commissioner urged the public to learn from this incidence and keep away such poisonous chemicals from easy reach.

He further appealed to people to always be cautious to prevent re-occurrence in their families.

He said that it was very important for the public to know that the incidence was preventable and not contagious, as it was extremely fatal, even with best medical attention given to victims.

Inname advised people to always separate storage sites for food items from other agricultural and cosmetic items in addition to carefully check all ingredients and food stuff before use.

He stressed that food stores should be secured to prevent access to flies, while cooked food and water sources should be secured.

Inname enjoined people to safeguard their surroundings, to be clean and reduce flies and other vectors, and also wash hands regularly with soap and water.

“Wells should have covers to prevent contamination from faces of surface water after rainfall, the water should be boiled before use, especially in rural areas. Report to health facility or isolation camp in your area early when you observe any unusual symptoms or unusual condition,” Inname appealed to residents.