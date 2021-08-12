Buhari: Mohammed Fawehinmi did justice to memory of his late father

Thursday, August 12, 2021 10:03 am


President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family of the late irrepressible lawyer, Gani Fawehinmi, over the death of their son, Mohammed.

In a statement signed by Femi Adesina, his spokesman, the President condoled with Ganiat, mother of the deceased, and the entire family, urging them to find comfort in God, who gives and takes, and to draw consolation in the fact that the departed robustly fought a debilitating condition, which confined him to the wheelchair for many years.

“His body may have been broken, but his spirit was virile, agile, and he kept the flag of the family flying, doing justice to the memory of his late father,” the President says.

While praying for the repose of the soul of the departed, the President Buhari urged strength for all those who mourn Mohammed Fawehinmi.

