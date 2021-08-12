Former PDP guber aspirant, Maduka unveiled as Accord candidate in Anambra

Former PDP guber aspirant, Maduka unveiled as Accord candidate in Anambra

Thursday, August 12, 2021 4:51 pm


Godwin Maduka: unveiled as candidate of Accord party in the Nov. 6 Anambra governorship election

Godwin Maduka: unveiled as candidate of Accord in the Nov. 6 Anambra governorship election

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu
Dr Godwin Maduka,  one of PDP’s  aspirants in upcoming  governorship poll in Anambra, has been unveiled as  candidate of Accord party in the Nov. 6 election in  the state
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Maduka,  got 5 votes in the June 26 PDP governorship primaries,  held in Awka.
But Accord Chairman in the state, Chief Bartholomew Igwedibia,  at a ceremony on Thursday  in Awka,  disclosed that Maduka would now fly Accord flag in the election.
NAN recalls  that Mr Alex Nwankwo, a media practitioner and  publicist,  initially emerged  governorship candidate  of Accord,   but had  now been substituted with Maduka.
Maduka said he decided to join Accord because of his vision to develop the state.
He said he left PDP because the party did not conduct proper  primaries  to pick  their candidate.
“PDP never really had an election, it was selection that took place in the primaries and I was not selected. I have nothing against the PDP and I have moved on.
“But the people of Anambra are still yearning for my candidacy, which is why I began searching for a party that upholds discipline and integrity. I found Accord. It is a party  I can work with.
“Accord is the only vibrant political party in the state, considering the fact that the party has more grassroots support in  Anambra,” he said.
Maduka said he was in politics  to promote the state in  human and infrastructure development.
“I  have lived in the U.S. for over 40 years and I want to replicate some of the developmental projects I have done there  in Anambra. I will start by tackling social welfare such as hunger.
“Secondly, I will prioritise security, road construction, employment, healthcare, education  and sports development.
“More importantly, I have  a  vision to make Anambra  the hub for medical tourism,  with my western experience as a medical practitioner.
“If I become governor, our administration will be gender inclusive, our women will be given the chance to fully participate in governance, “he said.
Maduka expressed optimism in Accord’s victory at the poll.
“I still have friends in PDP and APGA and I’m very convinced that they will vote for me, come Nov. 6,” he said.
Earlier, the Accord chairman,  described Maduka’s entrance into the party as a welcome development , saying he was more qualified for the position of governor.
Igwedibia assured that the party would do everything to ensure that Maduka emerged victorious, but appealed for collaboration between its officials and members of Maduka’s  campaign organisation

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Hadiza Shagari: dies of Covid-19 Complications at 80 2 hours ago

    Hadiza, widow of President Shehu Shagari dies at 80
    Yahaya Bello: refuses to pay minimum wage to workers 2 hours ago

    Minimum wage: Kogi NLC disenchanted with Gov. Yahaya Bello
    File: Nigerian Customs personnel 3 hours ago

    Smugglers adopting increasingly advanced techniques, says Customs
    The fabricated high calibre G3 rifle with 78 rounds of life ammunition (RLA) of 7.62mm calibre and five empty shells recovered by Christian Chidiebere being dismantled at NDLEA office 4 hours ago

    NDLEA intercepts bandits, seizes heavy weapons in Katsina, Benue
    The hostages who escaped from bandits' camps in Kaduna 4 hours ago

    11 hostages escape from bandits’ camps in Kaduna
    Mohammad Fawehinmi: dies 7 hours ago

    ‘He was a passionate activist’ – Sanwo-Olu speaks on late Fawehinmi
    Mohammed Fawehinmi 8 hours ago

    Why Mohammed Fawehinmi will be missed – Lawyers
    FILE: German police officers: conduct raids on suspected drug dens 8 hours ago

    German police seize assets worth €1.5m in drug raids