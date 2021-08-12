German police seize assets worth €1.5m in drug raids

German police on Thursday, seized property and assets, worth 1.5 million euros (1.8 million dollars) in an early morning drug raids in six cities, across the western part of the nation.

Two arrest warrants were issued and 21 premises in the cities, searched during the raids in the nation’s most populous state, North Rhine Westphalia.

Police said special units were deployed in the raids in Dusseldorf, Meerbusch, Kaarst, Neuss, Huerth and Gelsenkirchen.

The large police operation came in the wake of an organised crime case, being prepared by state prosecutors in North Rhine Westphalia, involving alleged illicit trafficking in narcotics and other offences. (dpa/NAN)