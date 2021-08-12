Hadiza, widow of President Shehu Shagari dies at 80

Thursday, August 12, 2021 5:09 pm


Hadiza, the wife of late Nigeria’s second Republic President, Alhaji Shehu Shagari is dead.

She was 80 years old.

Hadiza died of COVID-19 complications on Thursday, according to a statement issued by her Grandson, Bello Shagari on his Facebook page.

Bello said Hadiza died at the Gwagwalada Isolation Center in Abuja at 3am on Thursday morning

He added that she will be buried according to Islamic rites at the National Mosque, Abuja on Thursday evening.

Bello wrote: “Hajiya Hadiza Shehu Shagari was 80 years old. Her Jana’iza (Funeral Prayer) will take place today, at 4:00pm, immediately after Asr prayer, at the National Mosque, Abuja.

