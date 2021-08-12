Minimum wage: Kogi NLC disenchanted with Gov. Yahaya Bello

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Organised labour in Kogi State have exhausted their patience over the non implementation of the new minimum wage, two years after it came into effect in the country by the administration of Governor Yahaya Bello.

They therefore appealed to the State government to implement the new structure without further delay.

Kogi State Chairman of NLC, Comrade Onuh Edoka disclosed this on Wednesday when the new excos of the Nigeria Civil Service Union paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

Edoka noted that two years after a committee was set up by the Government to improve the welfare of workers given the current economic reality, the committee is yet to submit its report to Governor Bello.

Expressing dissatisfaction with what is on the ground, Edoka lamented that the union is under serious pressure from workers in Kogi state to see that the new minimum wage sees the light of the day.

His words “Organized Labour in Kogi State is still in dismay over the none implementation of the N30,000 new minimum wage. After two years of setting the committee, they are yet to submit a report to His Excellency. For how long are we going to continue like this? Workers have been patient and they have exhausted it.

“We are using this medium to call on the Kogi State Government to do the needful as things are getting out of hand given the current economic reality. The prices of foodstuff have skyrocketed and workers are still being paid with their old wages. This is not fair. Something urgently is needed to be done to cushion the suffering of our workers”.

Edoka noted that the Nigeria Civil Service Union is the oldest union form in Nigeria before the amalgamation of the North and Southern protectorates in 1914 adding that, they have produced intelligent individuals both at the National and State level.

“The task ahead is enormous. It is important to state here categorically that you must put in your best to meet the demands of your union members. Do not betray the workers you are representing. If you do this, you will face the wrath of God” he warned.

Earlier, the Kogi State Council Chairman, Nigeria Civil Service Union, Comrade Tony Obasa said they are in the office of Comrade Edoka to pledge their loyalty to the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC.

He tasked the NLC chairman to double his efforts at ensuring that the Kogi State Government implements the new minimum wage stressing that workers can no longer cope with what is given to them as their monthly salary.