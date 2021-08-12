Mohammed Fawehinmi ‘ll be buried after autopsy, says family 

Mohammed Fawehinmi ‘ll be buried after autopsy, says family 

Thursday, August 12, 2021 10:07 pm


Mohammed Fawehinmi

Mohammed Fawehinmi

By Adekunle Williams

The family of late Mohammed Fawehinmi, says he will buried after an autopsy and other necessary arrangements.

The eldest child of Gani Fawehinmi,  Mrs Basirat Fawehinmi-Biobaku, who spoke on behalf of the family, made the announcement at a news conference  in Lagos on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls  that Mohammed, eldest son of late legal icon and activist, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, died at about 9:00 a.m. of Wednesday, after a brief illness in a Lagos hospital, at the age of 52.

Fawehinmi-Biobaku said the family could not preempt the cause of his death until  release of the autopsy result.

She added that the deceased would be buried once the family concluded  necessary arrangements.

Fawehinmi-Biobaku added that the family was also waiting for  younger brother of the deceased, Mr Saheed Fawehinmi, from the U.S.

She said the family, though still saddened and in shock, would announce his funeral arrangements in due course.

“This is after consultations with all relevant stakeholders, both in the country and outside the country,” she said.

Mohammed,  was said to have complained of breathing difficulties and was taken to a hospital, where  he later died.

He had a law degree from the University of Buckingham, England and was called to the Nigerian bar in 1998.

The deceased was the Chairman of Nigerian Weekly Law Reports before his demise.

In 2003, he had an accident in Lagos, which affected his spinal cord,  confining him to wheelchair.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Jail: AEDC Staff jailed six months for illegal disconnection of electricity 36 mins ago

    AEDC staff jailed 6 months for ‘illegal disconnection’ of electricity
    Hadiza Shagari: dies of Covid-19 Complications at 80 5 hours ago

    Hadiza, widow of President Shehu Shagari dies at 80
    Godwin Maduka: unveiled as candidate of Accord party in the Nov. 6 Anambra governorship election 6 hours ago

    Former PDP guber aspirant, Maduka unveiled as Accord candidate in Anambra
    Yahaya Bello: refuses to pay minimum wage to workers 6 hours ago

    Minimum wage: Kogi NLC disenchanted with Gov. Yahaya Bello
    File: Nigerian Customs personnel 7 hours ago

    Smugglers adopting increasingly advanced techniques, says Customs
    The fabricated high calibre G3 rifle with 78 rounds of life ammunition (RLA) of 7.62mm calibre and five empty shells recovered by Christian Chidiebere being dismantled at NDLEA office 8 hours ago

    NDLEA intercepts bandits, seizes heavy weapons in Katsina, Benue
    The hostages who escaped from bandits' camps in Kaduna 8 hours ago

    11 hostages escape from bandits’ camps in Kaduna
    Mohammad Fawehinmi: dies 11 hours ago

    ‘He was a passionate activist’ – Sanwo-Olu speaks on late Fawehinmi