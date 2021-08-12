Nigeria shuts High Commission in UK after officials test positive to COVID-19

Thursday, August 12, 2021 11:07 pm


Nigeria High Commission, UK: Closed for 10 days as a result of COVID-19

The High Commission of Nigeria in London has been shut after two diplomats tested positive for COVID-19.

One of the diplomats was discovered to be COVID-19 positive after he took mandatory test for the virus at the entrance of UK Home office during a visit for a meeting alongside two other colleagues.

The positive diplomat and his colleagues were immediately sent on isolation. However, a test of all officials of the Commission embarked upon consequently led to discovery of another positive official.

This led to the decision to close the facility for 10 days starting from Thursday.

The closure of the facility was convened in a 12th August 2021 memo, titled, “Closure of Nigeria High Commission, London,” by the High Commission.

The letter reads : “This afternoon, the Head of Immigration Section and two other officials went for a meeting at the Home Office.

“At the entrance, COVID test was administered on them and one of them tested positive to COVID-19. The affected officer immediately isolated while the other officials, who tested negative, will also isolate for the next 10 days.

“In response to this challenge, the Mission embarked on testing all officials of the mission, after which another official of the Mission tested positive.

“In line with COVID-19 regulation and the need to adhere to the rules and regulations of the host country, the Mission will close down for the next 10 days, in order to observe the mandatory isolation of those who were in contact with the affected officials.

“While the High Commission regrets any inconvenience that this may have caused, we solicit the cooperation of the general public.”

 

 

 

 

