Smugglers adopting increasingly advanced techniques, says Customs

The Nigeria Customs Service, NCS has lamented that smugglers are adopting advanced techniques to carry on their illicit trade.

Comptroller Olugboyega Peters, NCS coordinator, Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT) for the North Central zone, Sector 3 said this while announcing that his operatives intercepted and seized 82 different items with a duty paid value of N92,547,752m from April till date in their area of operation on Wednesday.