Smugglers adopting increasingly advanced techniques, says Customs

Thursday, August 12, 2021 4:02 pm
The Nigeria Customs Service, NCS has lamented that smugglers are adopting advanced techniques to carry on their illicit trade.
Comptroller Olugboyega Peters, NCS coordinator, Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT) for the North Central zone, Sector 3 said this while announcing that his operatives intercepted and seized 82 different items with a duty paid value of N92,547,752m from April till date in their area of operation on Wednesday.
While addressing journalists during the parade of seized items by the Sector in Ilorin the Kwara state capital , said that smugglers have continued to advance with their techniques of smuggling.
He cited the example of 39,000 liters of diesel packaged in 60 liters each concealed with saw dust in polythene sacks seized by Customs operatives in Kogi state.
He warned criminal elements operating in the area to shun the act and look for better means of livelihood.
The coordinator explained that any method, scheme or tactics adopted by the smugglers will be uncovered.
Comptroller Peters noted that the sector is more determined than ever to make the area uncomfortable for smugglers.
