Court remands man for defiling his 4 daughters

Richard Elesho

A Lagos Chief Magistrate Court, headed by Mrs. O.A Ajibade on Thursday ordered that Mr, Sunday Julius be remanded in prison custody for sexually abusing his own daughters.

Sunday, a resident of Alimosho Local Government was charged by the police with sexual assault.

The Chief Magistrate Ajibade, who did not take his plea, ordered that the accused be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre, pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Ajibade ordered that the case file be sent to DPP for advice.

She adjourned the case until Sept. 13 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, DSP Kehinde Ajayi, alleged the defendant defiled his four daughters aged 16 years, 11 years, 10 years and seven years respectively.

Ajayi told the court that the defendant committed the offence from August 2020 to July at his residence.

The prosecutor submitted that the defendant was taken into police custody after his wife lodged a complaint at a police station.

It would be recalled that news of Sunday”s perverse sexual escapades with four of his six daughters made the headlines, last week.