Delta: Train crushes mother, daughter

A woman and her daughter were on Thursday afternoon crushed to death by a passenger train plying the Itakpe – Warri (Ujevwu) railway line in Udu Council Area of Delta State.

A report by the NIGER DELTA TODAY Online said the incident occurred at Aragba area of Orhuwhorun Town at about 3:40 p.m.

The victims died on the spot, the portal said, quoting unnamed sources.

“It was learnt that the deceased woman and her teenage daughter were crossing the rail track when they were knocked down.

“Although details of the incident were sketchy at the time of filing this report, sources claimed the incident led to a state of pandemonium in the area,” the report said.