#FixPolitics condemns probe of NIPC boss by EFCC

#FixPolitics condemns probe of NIPC boss by EFCC

Friday, August 13, 2021 11:17 pm


Yewande SADIKU, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Export Promotion Council

Yewande SADIKU, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Export Promotion Council

The #FixPolitics Initiative has expressed concern over the continuous harassment of the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, Ms Yewande Sadiku, the recent being a probe by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

A statement issued on Friday by the Spokesperson for #FixPolitics, Mr Ozioma Ubabukoh, condemned the recent probe by the EFCC.

Other anti-corruption agencies of the Nigerian government had reportedly given Sadiku a clean bill of health, after investigation, in the corruption allegations against her.

The statement read in part, “#FixPolitics Initiative, as a community of practice committed to ethical and competent leadership, has observed with concern the continued harassment of the Executive Secretary of NIPC, Ms Yewande Sadiku, by several agencies, the most recent being by the EFCC on Monday, August 9, 2021.

“Sadiku had earlier been investigated by several government agencies, following petitions against her. None of these agencies indicated that she has any case to answer.”

According to #FixPolitics, it is in the public domain that, under Sadiku’s leadership, the NIPC moved from 90th to second position in the Freedom of Information Rankings and increased its internally-generated revenue from N297m in 2016 to over N3bn in 2020.

“Sadiku sits on the Board of Trustees of the Investors Protection Fund of NGX – the only trustee appointed in her personal capacity as a person of proven integrity,” the group stated.

It condemned any government, which appoints into public office individuals with a track record of competence and integrity, but is reluctant to support and protect such individuals when they face challenges in implementing reforms.

“It is on this score that we call on the Federal Government to immediately protect Sadiku from harassment,” #FixPolitics said.

The group also urged the government to generally ensure that technocrats appointed into office and providing ethical and competent leadership in their organisations were not subjected to public ridicule, which has far-reaching consequences.

“#FixPolitics boldly stands with Ms Yewande Sadiku,” the statement added.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Traders fight dirty over Oshiomhole’s N100m gift in Edo
    2 hours ago

    Kogi govt tell people to vacate flood planes
    6 hours ago

    Esan Okpa Decries Marginalisation in Edo State, Demands Fairness, Equity, Justice 
    10 hours ago

    The Life and Work of Ben Egbuna
    10 hours ago

    FUTA student wind women in aquaculture global scholarship
    Mohammed Fawehinmi 12 hours ago

    The Man Died! (Rest in peace, Muhammed Fawehinmi)
    12 hours ago

    Court remands man for defiling his 4 daughters
    12 hours ago

    Delta: Train crushes mother, daughter