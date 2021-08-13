FixPolitics condemns probe of NIPC boss by EFCC

The #FixPolitics Initiative has expressed concern over the continuous harassment of the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, Ms Yewande Sadiku, the recent being a probe by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

A statement issued on Friday by the Spokesperson for #FixPolitics, Mr Ozioma Ubabukoh, condemned the recent probe by the EFCC.

Other anti-corruption agencies of the Nigerian government had reportedly given Sadiku a clean bill of health, after investigation, in the corruption allegations against her.

The statement read in part, “#FixPolitics Initiative, as a community of practice committed to ethical and competent leadership, has observed with concern the continued harassment of the Executive Secretary of NIPC, Ms Yewande Sadiku, by several agencies, the most recent being by the EFCC on Monday, August 9, 2021.

“Sadiku had earlier been investigated by several government agencies, following petitions against her. None of these agencies indicated that she has any case to answer.”

According to #FixPolitics, it is in the public domain that, under Sadiku’s leadership, the NIPC moved from 90th to second position in the Freedom of Information Rankings and increased its internally-generated revenue from N297m in 2016 to over N3bn in 2020.

“Sadiku sits on the Board of Trustees of the Investors Protection Fund of NGX – the only trustee appointed in her personal capacity as a person of proven integrity,” the group stated.

It condemned any government, which appoints into public office individuals with a track record of competence and integrity, but is reluctant to support and protect such individuals when they face challenges in implementing reforms.

“It is on this score that we call on the Federal Government to immediately protect Sadiku from harassment,” #FixPolitics said.

The group also urged the government to generally ensure that technocrats appointed into office and providing ethical and competent leadership in their organisations were not subjected to public ridicule, which has far-reaching consequences.

“#FixPolitics boldly stands with Ms Yewande Sadiku,” the statement added.