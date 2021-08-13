Police seal Rivers NUJ Press Centre as violence erupts over exco election

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Operatives of Rivers Police Command on Thursday evening sealed Ernest Ikoli Press Centre, the Secretariat of Rivers State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, after a violence erupted and led to the disruption of election of new executive for the Union.

The sealing of Secretariat obviously was to avert a breakdown of law and order that followed disagreement over the display of list of delegates of 7th Triennial conference 2021.

Our correspondent who was at the venue reports that trouble started immediately after Edward Akpati Ogude, the Vice President of NUJ Zone F finished conducting the Business Section of Conference and called for the dissolution of the State Executive to pave way for election by the delegates.

Members had filed out to cast their votes for their preferred candidates when a faction reportedly raised an objection that no election can take place unless approved lists the delegates are conspicuously pasted for all to see.

Arguments for, and against pasting of the lists of delegates before the election can start led to fisticuffs by members supporting the two sharply divided camps.

To avert a breakdown of law and order, a detachment Policemen who had been outside of the NUJ Secretariat quickly moved in and took over conference hall, venue of the election.

All attempts to broker peace for election to start by many, including by officials of the State Council of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC were rebuffed by the warring parties.

The refusal of two parties to agree and allow election commence led to Police to take over the entire Secretariat and sealing up of the the gate.