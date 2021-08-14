2023: PDP to inaugurate committee on zoning

Saturday, August 14, 2021 10:41 am


The People’s Democratic Party, PDP will inaugurate members of a committee on zoning next week. The committee is part of efforts by the party over which zone will produce the President and other National offices.

Making the disclosure in an interview with the Saturday Sun at the weekend, former National Deputy Chairman of PDP, Alhaji Shuaibu Oyedokun revealed that  the decision to set up the committee was taken during one of the party’s recent emergency meetings.

According to him, the decision to set up the committee was arrived at in view of the controversies the issue has been generating among Nigerians.

“A lot of Nigerians, and not only politicians have been talking and eager to know the position of the two major political parties, APC, and PDP on the issue of where the Presidency will go in 2023, either north or south. This was why our party decided to address the issue ahead of our national convention coming up in October, by setting up a committee on the issue. The decision to set up the committee was unanimously taken during one of our recent emergency meetings to discuss the present challenges facing the party. By next week, the committee will be inaugurated. PDP believes in fairness, and equity, and we want to assure Nigerians that members of the committee will do justice over the matter,” he said.

While declaring that the terms of reference for members of the committee will not be limited to only where Presidency is zoned, Oyedokun added: “The committee will also take decisions on other positions and other offices in order to ensure that every geo-political zone is accommodated in the sharing of political offices.

The PDP chieftain, who didn’t disclose the  names of members of the committee, however said the members were drawn from the nation’s six-geo-political zones.

Oyedokun said the current crisis rocking the party was self-inflicted, adding that it could have been avoided if the party had not allowed some cracks in its fold.

