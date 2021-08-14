2023 presidency: Buhari will not jump the gun – Adeshina

2023 presidency: Buhari will not jump the gun – Adeshina

Saturday, August 14, 2021 10:53 am


Buhari and Tinubu

Buhari and Tinubu

Richard Elesho

With a little less than two years to the end of his tenure, President Muhammodu Buhari has reassured Nigerians that he will not jump the gun on the issue of his successor. He said he may only campaign for whoever emerges as his party’s candidate, in accordance with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC timetable.

Buhari made the clarification on Friday on Channels Television, through Femi Adesina, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity,, who was reacting to insinuations being made on the President’s visit to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress, APC National leader in London.

Speaking as a guest on Channels Television programme, Adesina, said given the fact that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has not given the green light for campaigns to start, the president will never break the rules by campaigning.

“The President still has two years, less three months in his tenure of office. So for him to start supporting somebody now will just be jumping the gun. And you know that President Buhari will never do that. Before the 2019 election, people started to campaign for him before INEC blew the whistle of the campaign to start. He was the one who came out to say No, don’t do it. Don’t jump the gun.

“So the President himself will dare not jump the gun in terms of supporting one candidate or the other.

“Also recall that he has said that anybody who wants to be President after him should go out and work. That means the president may not be supporting anybody until maybe when the candidate of the party emerges. Knowing President Buhari, he will never jump the gun,” Adesina stated.

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Dr. Charles Amanze 47 mins ago

    Biafra: Man claims Divine directive to recruit 49 native doctors
    PDP: to inaugurate committee on zoning of 2023 presidential ticket 52 mins ago

    2023: PDP to inaugurate committee on zoning
    Coronavirus testing: COVID-19 cases spike in Nigeria 1 hour ago

    COVID-19: Lagos, Rivers lead in number of new cases as virus claims 11 lives in Nigeria
    Jovenel Moise, late President of Haiti: Judge probing his assassination quits 1 hour ago

    Judge investigating murder of Haiti president quits after clerk was found dead
    Court 2 hours ago

    N241m forfeiture order: How OSSAP-SDGs uncovered fraud syndicate
    Police: 11 hours ago

    Kogi man, Mohammed Bako arrested with 2 AK-47 rifles, pistol
    Ahmed Joda, dies at 91 11 hours ago

    Ahmed Joda: Buhari leads as Nigerians mourn fall of titan
    Nigeria Police: Sgt. Adamu Garba dismissed for shooting and killing Saheed Olabomi 12 hours ago

    Police dismiss Sgt. Adamu Garba for shooting man to death in Osun