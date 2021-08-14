APC chieftain, Aminu Bobi rescued from kidnappers in Niger

By Aminu Garko

The Police Command in Niger State, on Saturday, confirmed that it had rescued the abducted APC Zone C Chairman, Aminu Bobi, from his abductors.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed this in a statement issued in Minna on Saturday.

Abiodun said that the chairman was rescued on Friday at about 3:30 pm. around Igwama forest, Bobi district of Mariga Local Government Area of the state.

“The victim was rescued from the forest, debriefed and taken to the General Hospital, Kontagora, for medical attention, while efforts to track down the culprits are being intensified.

“It is also noteworthy to state that on Aug. 7 about 14:30 hours (2:30 pm.), suspected armed men had attacked the victim and his driver, one Nasiru Bobi, on their way to their farm on Ukuru road in Bobi district area of Mariga LGA.

“The driver was shot on the leg and abandoned by the assailants, while the chairman was abducted,” Abiodun said.

According to Abiodun, the command has mobilised a joint police, army and vigilante team to the area for manhunt of the gunmen.

He said that the driver was later rescued and taken to the general hospital, Kontagora, where he received medical treatment.

Abiodun solicited for vital information from the residents that would ensure that the students of Mallam Salihu Tanko Islamiyya Tagina were also rescued unhurt.