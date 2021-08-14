APC to hold LG congresses in September

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it had tentatively fixed the date for the conduct of its Local Government Area, LGA Congresses for the first week of September, 2021.

The National Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the party, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, said this while disputing reports that the Congresses have been postponed indefinitely on Saturday.

But he said the party has not fixed any specific date for the Congresses.

Akpanudoedehe said, “Reports in some sections of the media that the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of sections of the media that the party had suspended Local Government Area (LGA) and State Congresses indefinitely was false.

“Following the recent inauguration of Ward Congress Appeal Committees, the official information from the party was that dates and guidelines for the LGA Congresses will be fixed after the conclusion of the Ward Congresses Appeal exercise followed by due consideration of the Appeal Committee’s reports by the CECPC.”

He assured party supporters, members and leaders of the party’s unflinching commitment to credible, transparent and participatory congresses leading to the National Convention of APC.