How alleged N200m monthly largess led to my abduction – Niger Commissioner

Niger Commissioner for Information Alhaji Mohammed Sani Idris, has narrated how he was set up for kidnapping over believe that he was getting N200 million monthly from the state Governor, Abubakar Bello described his abduction by unknown gunmen last Sunday night as a set up.

Idris was rescued by kidnappers on Thursday evening after five days in detention of his abductors.

Speaking at his Babantunga home town in the Tafa Local Government Area of the state, Idris said those who set him up for abduction gave graphic details of his residence to those they contracted to do the job.

He added that his abductors also told him that they had information that he was getting N200m from Governor Bello every month and they want part of the loot, ThisDay reported, citing a viral video of the commissioner’s address to the people in his hometown.

“The gunmen insisted that they must get nothing less than N200m out of the money the governor has been giving me,” the commissioner told the gathering in a video now circulating in the state.

He, however said the kidnappers later realized that the information they got was wrong.

“I left them crying, they have regretted their action. I have forgiven those that set me up and the kidnappers,” Idris said before asking all his well-wishers to also do the same.

However, he did not revealed whether he paid ransom to be set free by the kidnappers

He regained his freedom at about 9.30p.m. on Thursday when he was dropped by his kidnappers at a spot outside Suleja Town.

A statement late Thursday night by Ado Ada, a family member expressed delight to Allah for the abducted commissioner’s safe return, saying “his release is wholly the family’s efforts and no ransom was paid.”

“The family facilitated his timely release with the divine intervention of Allah,” Ada said before expressing the family’s “sincere appreciation to community members, well-wishers and his associates for all their love, sacrifices and support during the trial period.”

Idris also Minna, the state capital on Friday narrated his ordeal when he was received by the Speaker of the state House of Assembly Alhaji Abdullahi Bawa Wuse and some members of the state executive council

He claimed that after sermonising to the bandits they “started giving me bread and water and untied me.”

“I was not rescued, I did not pay any ransom, I was the only victim with the bandits and they told me that they see my case as a high profile kidnapping and they planned for it very well with different people from different teams to ensure that they succeeded.”

Idris said he would have resigned from the government of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello if the government had paid any ransom to the bandits, noting that it was a decision of the executive council not to pay ransom to bandits.

“I thank the government for standing by that (not paying ransom) they were able to protect the integrity of our government,” Idris said.