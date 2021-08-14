Kogi man, Mohammed Bako arrested with 2 AK-47 rifles, pistol

The Police Command in Kogi has arrested a suspect, Mohammed Bako, for allegedly being in possession of arms and ammunition.

The command’s Spokesman, DSP William Aya, in a statement in Lokoja on Friday, said that the suspect was arrested on Idah -Ayingba road during a search and stop operation.

Aya said the suspect was caught with two AK-47 rifles, 41 rounds of ammunition, one locally made Baretta Pistol and 6.7mm ammunition hidden in a sack.

According to him, Bako who hails from Koton Karfe in Kogi, was intercepted in a commercial vehicle on Thursday.

He said that the Bako admitted ownership of the arms and ammunition during interrogation.

The spokesman stated that further investigation had commenced and the suspect would be charged to court soon. (NAN)