Military hands over another Chibok schoolgirl with 2 children to Gov. Zulum

Hassana Adamu, one of the over 200 schoolgirls kidnapped by insurgent group Boko Haram from Chibok community, Borno State on 14 April, 2014 was on Saturday handed over to Governor Babagana Zulum in Gwoza, after she had presented herself to the Nigerian Army.

The girl was handed over to the Governor who was in Gwoza to give humanitarian aid to the people of the town which was once the ‘headquarters’ of Boko Haram ‘caliphate’ alongside the two children she had in captivity of Boko Haram.

Hassana and her two children, were handed over to Zulum by the Commander, 26 Taskforce Brigade, Brig. Gen. D.R. Dantani, in Gwoza

Ruth Pogu, another of the still over missing 100 Chibokgirls had last month alongside a man, said to be her husband and her two children also presented themselves to the Nigerian Army , at a location in Bama.

Ruth and the two children she gave birth to in captivity has been reunited with her family.

