Military hands over another Chibok schoolgirl with 2 children to Gov. Zulum

Military hands over another Chibok schoolgirl with 2 children to Gov. Zulum

Saturday, August 14, 2021 9:12 pm


Left: Hassana and her two children being handed over to Governor Babagana Zulum in Gwoza on Saturday

Left: Hassana Adamu and her two children being handed over to Governor Babagana Zulum in Gwoza on Saturday

Hassana Adamu, one of the over 200 schoolgirls kidnapped by insurgent group Boko Haram from Chibok community, Borno State on 14 April, 2014 was on Saturday handed over to Governor Babagana Zulum in  Gwoza, after she had presented herself to the Nigerian Army.

The girl was handed over to the Governor who was in Gwoza to give humanitarian aid to the people of the town which was once the ‘headquarters’ of Boko Haram ‘caliphate’ alongside the two children she had in captivity of Boko Haram.

Hassana and her two children, were handed over to Zulum by the Commander, 26 Taskforce Brigade, Brig. Gen. D.R. Dantani, in Gwoza

Ruth Pogu, another of the still over missing 100 Chibokgirls had last month alongside a man, said to be her husband and her two children also   presented themselves to the Nigerian Army , at a location in Bama.

Ruth and the two children she gave birth to in captivity has been reunited with her family.

Hassana was received by Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, on Saturday in Gwoza, after she had presented herself to the Nigerian Army.

.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    APC flag: 1 hour ago

    APC to hold LG congresses in September
    Vice President Yemi Osinbajo praying with Ganiat, the mother of late Mohammed Fawehinmi during his visit to the home of the family of the deceased in Lagos on Saturday 2 hours ago

    Osinbajo condoles with Rev. Badejo, Fawehinmi families
    Nigerian troops: 4 hours ago

    Plateau Attacks: Army arrests 12 suspects, confirms killings
    Rotimi Akeredolu, Ondo State Governor: confirms killings of Ondo indigenes in Plateau 4 hours ago

    Plateau attack: Akeredolu confirms killing of indigenes of Ondo, urges calm
    5 hours ago

    Polio resurfaces in Adamawa, 1 case detected – Official
    Niger State Commissioner for Information, Mohammed Idris 7 hours ago

    How alleged N200m monthly largess led to my abduction – Niger Commissioner
    8 hours ago

    Tinubu: Buhari has defied erroneous commentaries peddled by his critics
    IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu: orders suspension of sit-at-home order 8 hours ago

    Kanu: IPOB suspends sit-at -home order