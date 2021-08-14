Ministry Sets up Committee to Investigate Missed Tests by Athletes

Saturday, August 14, 2021 1:48 pm


File

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare has constituted a committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding ten athletes of Team Nigeria becoming ineligible to contest at the just concluded Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Following from the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) ruling that 10 of Team Nigeria’s athletes were ineligible to participate in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on account of not taking at third mandatory Out of Competition Test (OCT), the Minister promised to probe the unfortunate development.

The committee of seven to investigate the development is chaired by Professor Ken Anugweje of the University of Port Harcourt, while other members are Dr. John Onyeudo, Director Sports Medicine in the Ministry; Femi Ajao of the Ministry’s Zonal office and Maria Wophil, of the Federation and Elite Athletes Department (FEAD) of the Ministry as Secretary.

Other members of the Committee are Dr. Abdulkadir Muazu, who is a former Director of Science at the National Sports Commission; DIG. Sani Mohammed, a former board member of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN); and Udo-Obong Enefiok, former athlete and Olympian.

 

 

