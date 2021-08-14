Osinbajo condoles with Rev. Badejo, Fawehinmi families

Osinbajo condoles with Rev. Badejo, Fawehinmi families

Saturday, August 14, 2021 8:43 pm


Vice President Yemi Osinbajo praying with Ganiat, the mother of late Mohammed Fawehinmi during his visit to the home of the family of the deceased in Lagos on Saturday

 

*VP says late Foursquare General Overseer used gospel to transform lives

*Calls late Gani’s son, “one of us”

While visiting Lagos on Saturday, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, called on the families of the late legal icon, Chief Gani Fawehinmi – whose son, Mohammed, just died, and the former General Overseer of the Foursquare Gospel Church, late Revd. Dr. Wilson Badejo, personally delivering messages of condolence.

At the Yaba residence of the Badejos, where he was received by Mrs. Yinka Badejo, the Vice President described the late Revd. Dr. Badejo, who died recently as “an exceptional man of God.”

Prof. Osinbajo said Revd. Badejo was a promoter of the gospel who worked for both the physical and spiritual transformation of societies.

According to the Vice President, “he was certainly a man of integrity, a man who served God with all his strength and a man who truly loved God and the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

The VP noted that the late Badejo “was also someone who believed that the gospel is for social transformation, besides the spiritual. And he carried the message that the gospel is meant to transform societies and the people physically, as well as spiritually. He was one of a kind.”

Prof. Osinbajo also wrote a short tribute in the condolence register at the residence.

“We bless the name of the Lord for the life and times of one of His generals, our father in the Lord, Revd. Dr. Wilson Badejo. We thank him for the great work of the gospel that he did and we now celebrate such an excellent life of service. Blessed be the name of the lord,” the VP’s message read.

While praying for God to console and strengthen the family, Prof. Osinbajo also prayed God to preserve the legacy left by the late man of God, noting that “he has left a great legacy indeed. A tremendous legacy that we are proud of.”

Late Badejo was General Overseer of the Foursquare Gospel Church between 1999 to 2009.

At the Ikeja residence of the Fawehinmis, Prof. Osinbajo met with the mother of Mohammed, Mrs Ganiyat Fawehinmi, and prayed for God’s comfort for her and the entire family.

He described the late Mohammed Fawehinmi as “one of us,” being a progressive and protector of the poor and less privileged.

The Vice President noted that “the late Mohammed continually identified himself with the progressives and did not diminish what concerned his father during his lifetime.

“He continually maintained very serious advocacy for the poor and the less privileged,” he said.

Prof. Osinbajo prayed that God will console the entire family of the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi and “grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.”

