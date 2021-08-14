Plateau Attacks: Army arrests 12 suspects, confirms killings

Nigerian Army says it has arrested 12 suspects over the attack on travellers along the Rukuba road area of Jos North local government area of Plateau State on Saturday morning.

A gang of youth had hijacked a bus conveying travellers passing through the area and burnt their vehicle. Some of the passengers inside the vehicle were burnt while others were injured before the intervention of the security operatives.

The Army the killing of the travelers in a statement by Major Ishaku Takwa, the Information Officer of Operation Safe Haven.

In a statement, he said, “Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN earlier today swiftly responded to distress calls that suspected hoodlums blocked Jos North Junction along Rukuba road in Jos North local government area and attacked some commuters. Troops immediately mobilized to the scene and restored normalcy.

“Some persons including innocent commuters lost their lives in the unfortunate incident while others with varying degree of injuries have been evacuated to a medical facility for care. Their condition is being closely monitored. 12 suspects have so far been arrested in connection with the incident and troops are on the trail of others who took part in perpetrating the heinous act. Those arrested are currently in custody for interrogation.

“The Commander, Operation SAFE HAVEN, Major General Ibrahim Ali appealed to the people to volunteer credible information that would lead to the arrest of other suspects currently at large. General Ali also appealed for calm and urge law abiding citizens to continue with their lawful activities without any fear of intimidation. Meanwhile, security patrols have been stepped-up in Jos Metropolis to maintain peace and security.”