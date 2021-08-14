Tinubu: Buhari has defied erroneous commentaries peddled by his critics

Former Governor of Lagos State and a chieftain of All Progressive Congress, APC says President Muhammadu Buhari has defied ‘the erroneous commentaries peddled by his critics’ with his visit to him in London last Thursday.

President Buhari who returned to Nigeria on Friday had a day before visited Tinubu who was believed to be undergoing medical treatment in London last Thursday

The President had also attended to his health from some days in London after attending an education summit.

While appreciating the President for the visit, Tinubu, in a statement by his media office on Friday said: “The visit was a friendly and welcome one that underscored the considerate and caring personality of the nation’s President and Commander-in-Chief.

“By this gesture, Mr. President has, again, demonstrated his personal thoughtfulness and humility; defying the erroneous commentaries peddled by his critics.

“Once again, Asiwaju thanks President Buhari for taking the time to visit him and wishes the President nothing but the very best as his administration continues to govern and lead the nation.”