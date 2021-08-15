Anambra 2021: PDP inaugurates Ozigbo campaign council

By Chimezie Anaso

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Sunday inaugurated the Valentine Chineto Ozigbo Campaign Council to execute the campaign of its governorship candidate, Mr Valentine Ozigbo.

The council was inaugurated in Awka by Sen. Uche Ekwunife, who is appointed the Chairman of the campaign organisation.

Ekwunife, representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, contested the senatorial ticket with Ozigbo in 2019.

She described Ozigbo as a product of providence, having no influence from a cabal or godfather.

She said that those who contested the party’s primary were serious about winning but that it was God himself who selected Ozigbo.

She urged members of the campaign council to be steadfast and committed to the project of winning the Nov. 6 election.

“Every member of the campaign council should be dedicated to the project.

“All of us should be ready to demonstrate high level ingenuity and creativity in handling the PDP campaign.

“The conduct of members of the campaign committee must be geared towards attracting millions of Anambra electorate to vote for Ozigbo.

“We must all work hard individually and collectively to reach out to other members of the party, who are still aggrieved after the primary,” the lawmaker said.

She announced Dr Alex Obiogbolu as the Director-General of the campaign.

In a remark, Obiogbolu thanked Ozigbo and the entire party faithful for the confidence reposed in him to drive the campaign.

He expressed confidence in members of the group to put in their best to ensure victory for Ozigbo.

According to him, PDP is the leading political party in Anambra in particular and Nigeria in general.

Also, Dr Ifedi Okwena, who also contested the PDP governorship ticket, urged aggrieved persons, who had left the party after the primary, to have a rethink.

Okwena appealed to them to return to where they belong.

He charged every party member to join hands to form a united front and accomplish the election with victory.

In a speech, Ozigbo said he was elated by the quality of people that made up the campaign council and their commitment to work for the party’s victory.

He promised to run a grassroots campaign that would make Anambra people part of the process and success of PDP.