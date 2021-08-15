APC Governors keep mum after meeting with ex-Gov Ladoja

Three governors elected on the platform of ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, refused to speak to journalists after a surprise visit to former Governor of Oyo State, Rasheed Ladoja in his Ibadan home on Sunday.

The state chief executives, Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa and Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, accompanied by Rep. Dimeji Bankole, former Speaker, House of Representatives had held a closed-door meeting with former Gov. Ladoja at his Ondo Street residence in Ibadan

Buni is the Chairman, APC National Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

Ladoja of Zenith Labour Party, was the leader of the coalition, which supported Gov. Seyi Makinde in 2019 to win the election for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

The coalition brought together the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP); Social Democratic Party (SDP); faction of Action Democratic Party (ADP) and a faction of Alliance of Democracy (AD).

A source at the meeting, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the visitors, arrived in Ibadan in Oyo State Government vehicles.

This, it was gathered, fuelled the suspicions that the meeting might have caught the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led government in the state unaware.

Though, details of the meeting were sketchy, the source told NAN that the governors were in Ladoja’s house to discuss issues of insecurity and the possibility of wooing him into the APC fold.

The visitors were received at Ladoja’s House by Sen. Abdulfatai Buhari (APC-Oyo North), Alhaji Sharafadeen Alli and Bimbo Adepoju.

However, all efforts made to get Ladoja and the governors speak on outcomes of the meeting proved abortive as they declined comments.