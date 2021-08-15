Buhari appoints judges for Sharia Court of Appeal

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of five Khadis for the Sharia Court of Appeal.

A statement issued on Sunday by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Chief Justice of Nigeria CJN, Malam Ahuraka Yusuf Isah listed the new Khadis as Abdullahi Adam Al-Ilorin, Salisu Garba, Bashir Danmaisule, Muhammad A. Sadis and Lawal Sule.

According to the statement, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Hon. Dr. Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad will swear in the Khadis on Monday, August 16.

The Judges will be inaugurated along with Justice Husseini Baba-Yusuf as the Acting Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory High Court at the Supreme Court of Nigeria complex.