Kaduna: Ahmed Mannir of APC wins Lere Fed. Const. by-election

By John Shiklam

Alhaji Ahmed Mannir of All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared winner of Saturday’s by-election for Kaduna’s Lere Federal Constituency.

In the result declared in Saminaka, the headquarters of Lere Local Government Area, the Independent National Electoral Commission’s returning Officer, Prof. Adamu Wada, said Mannir scored 34, 958 votes to defeat his closest contender, Mr Ibrahim Usman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 16, 271 votes.

He said, Malam Salihi Abdulkarim of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) scored 295; Suleiman Lere of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) scored 226 votes while the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) which did not field any candidate got 125 votes.

The bye-election was conducted following the death of the member representing the constituency, Hon. Suleiman Lere (APC), who died in April.