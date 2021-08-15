NiMet predicts 3 days of thunderstorms, rains, from Sunday

Sunday, August 15, 2021 8:37 am


Weather (NiMet)

By Gabriel Agbeja

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted three days of thunderstorms and rains across the country.

This prediction was contained in NiMet`s weather outlook released on Saturday in Abuja.

Thunderstorms were predicted over parts of Taraba, Kebbi, Zamfara, Bauchi, Kano, Yobe and Kaduna states in the morning hours on Sunday.

According to NiMet, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Borno, Yobe, Jigawa, Bauchi, Zamfara, Taraba, Adamawa, Sokoto, Kano, Katsina, and Kaduna states as the day progresses.

“Cloudy skies are anticipated over the North Central region, with chances of light rains over parts of Kogi, Niger, Nasarawa, Benue and the Federal Capital Territory during the morning hours.

“ Later in the day, isolated rains are envisaged over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Kwara, Benue and Niger state.

“ Cloudy skies are anticipated over the inland and coastal cities of the south with prospects of rains over parts of Rivers, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states during the morning hours, “ it said.

NiMet further envisaged rains over parts of Edo, Imo, Oyo, Ondo, Abia, Anambra, Enugu, Rivers, Cross River, Bayelsa, Lagos and Akwa Ibom states later in the day.

According to it, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Jigawa, Bauchi, Taraba, Adamawa, Katsina, and Yobe states in the morning hours on Monday.

The agency forecast thunderstorms over parts of Bauchi, Borno, Katsina, Yobe, Jigawa, Kano, Kaduna, Adamawa, Gombe and Taraba states later in the day.

It further forecast cloudy skies with rains over parts of Kwara, Plateau and the Federal Capital Territory in the morning hours.

It anticipated rains over parts of Plateau, Niger, Kogi, Benue and the Federal Capital Territory during the afternoon and evening hours.

“ Cloudy skies are expected over the Inland and the Coastal cities of the South with chances of rain over parts of Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Imo, Delta, Cross River and Lagos state during the morning hours.

“Rains are anticipated over parts of Enugu, Imo, Abia, Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Bayelsa and Lagos States during the afternoon and evening hours, “ it said.

The agency predicted cloudy skies over the Northern region in the morning hours on Tuesday, with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Borno, Zamfara, Kebbi, Jigawa and Sokoto States.

It envisaged thunderstorms over parts of Bauchi, Zamfara, Katsina, Yobe, Jigawa, Borno, Sokoto, Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi, Adamawa, Taraba and Gombe state later in the day.

According to it, rains are anticipated over parts of Kwara, Niger, Nasarawa, Kogi, Benue and the Federal Capital Territory in the morning

hours.

“ Later in the day, there are prospects of rains over parts of Plateau, Niger and the Federal Capital Territory.

“Rains are anticipated over parts of Lagos, Cross River and Delta state in the morning hours.

“There are prospects of rains over parts of Anambra, Imo, Osun, Ondo, Edo, Lagos, Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, and Delta State later in the day, “ it said.

