Plateau massacre: Gov Lalong imposes 24- hour curfew in Jos North LGA

Plateau massacre: Gov Lalong imposes 24- hour curfew in Jos North LGA

Sunday, August 15, 2021 1:15 pm


Simon Lalong, Governor of Plateau State: imposes curfew on Jos North over massacre of Fulani youth

Simon Lalong, Governor of Plateau State: imposes curfew on Jos North over massacre of Fulani youths

By Martha Agas

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau, has imposed a 24-hour Curfew on Jos North Local Government, following Saturday’s attack on commuters around Jos North Local Government.

A total of 23 persons were reportedly killed and 23 injured.

Lalong in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs , Dr Makut Macham, on Sunday in Jos, said the action was to forestall further security threat in the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that that the governor had on Saturday, announced that Jos North, Jos South and Bassa Local Government areas shall observe curfew from 6p.m to 6a.m.

“From 2p.m of today, Sunday 15th August 2021, a 24-hour curfew will come into effect in Jos North Local Government Area.

“This is necessitated by security reports, which indicate rising threats to the safety of lives and properties within the Local Government,” he said .

He urged Plateau people to comply with the directive, to allow security agencies maintain law and order and deal with those bent on causing chaos.

Lalong stressed that the 24-hour curfew in Jos North Local Government would be operational until further notice.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    University of Jos gate: UNIJOS postpones examinations over insecurity in Plateau State 37 mins ago

    Plateau killings: UniJos suspends ongoing examinations
    Captain Rufus Orimoloye: pioneer Nigeria pilot dies at 89 49 mins ago

    Buhari mourns pioneer pilot, Capt. Orimoloye, lauds contributions to aviation sector
    1 hour ago

    Babamboni:  First ‘Bishop’ who introduced Christianity, cocoa to Ekiti in 1894
    Governor David Umahi: floats Salt City FC for Ebonyi 1 hour ago

    Umahi floats Salt City FC for Ebonyi
    Governor Aminu Tambuwal 1 hour ago

    Gastroenteritis kills 39 persons in Sokoto – Commissioner
    File: Gunmen: 2 hours ago

    Kogi: LG vice chairperson escapes abduction
    IGP Alkali Baba: Says 20 suspects arrested over Plateau killings 2 hours ago

    Plateau attack: Police arrest 20 suspects, rescue 33 victims
    3 hours ago

    Apostle Suleiman’s alalupaida money magic