Umahi suspends another development centre coordinator

Sunday, August 15, 2021 5:49 pm


Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi

By Christian Ogbonna

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has approved the suspension of another Development Centre Coordinator in the state, Mr James Abba.
Abba was the coordinator of Ishielu Local Development Centre.

His suspension was coming barely a week after the suspension of the Coordinator of Ohaozara Development Centre, Mr Obinna Ekezie.

Abba’s suspension is contained in a statement issued on Sunday in Abakaliki by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and Coordinating Commissioner, Dr Kenneth Igwe.

Igwe stated that the suspension was with immediate effect.

The statement directed Abba to hand over all government property in his possession to the (SSG), not later than 4pm on Sunday, Aug. 15.

It explained that the suspension was as a result of his alleged role in the Ezillo crisis that claimed lives of some people in the area.

