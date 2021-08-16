Afghan combat aircraft crashes in Uzbekistan

Afghan combat aircraft crashes in Uzbekistan

Monday, August 16, 2021 4:28 pm


Scene of a plane crash: Afghan combat aircraft shot down in Uzbekistan

File Photo: Scene of a plane crash: Afghan combat aircraft shot down in Uzbekistan

An Afghan combat aircraft late on Sunday crashed in the south of neighbouring Uzbekistan.

The aircraft was hit by an air defence system while illegally crossing the border, the Uzbekistan Ministry of Defence said on Monday, according to Uzbek media.

The accident happened after the Taliban took control of the Afghan capital, Kabul.

The Uzbek news portal Gazeta.uz reported that the plane crashed in the province of Surkhandarya for reasons that are still unclear.

Two pilots were able to save themselves with a parachute and were taken to hospital, the news portal reported.

It was unclear whether they were trying to escape from the Taliban or if there was another reason the plane was flying over Uzbekistan. (dpa/NAN)

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Governor Dapo Abiodun and his late father 14 mins ago

    Burial plans for Ogun Governor’s father announced
    Chaotic scene at Kabul airport on Monday as Afghans rush to leave Afghanistan after Taliban's takeover 21 mins ago

    Kabul Has Fallen
    Taliban militants on the prowl in Afghanistan 31 mins ago

    The Fall Of Kabul: America Cannot Perpetually Remain In Afghanistan!
    54 mins ago

    Plateau Attacks: IGP Deploys Surveillance Helicopter, Says Police Committed to Restoring Order
    FILE Photo: Gunmen: kill four oil workers in Imo 1 hour ago

    Four killed, others injured in Imo gunmen attack
    1 hour ago

    Our Paradigm Shifts in Youth and Sports Development – Sunday Dare
    Hakainde Hichilena: Newly elected Zambia's President 1 hour ago

    Buhari sends message to Hakainde Hichilema, Zambia’s President-elect
    Armed bandits: kill 3 in Zango Kataf, Kaduna 2 hours ago

    Kaduna: Gunmen kill 3 in Zangon Kataf village