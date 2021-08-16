Akeredolu speaks on death of Akure Rep Omolafe

Monday, August 16, 2021 2:56 pm


Adedayo Omolafe also known as Expensive: dies at 49

By Segun Giwa

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Monday described the death of Adedayo Omolafe, member of the House Representatives, representing Akure South/North Federal Constituency, as shocking and devastating.

A statement by Richard Olatunde, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, in Akure quoted the governor as saying Omolafe’s death was too difficult to accept.

Akeredolu said that no news of illness was heard about the lawmaker before his sudden death in the wee hours of Sunday.

The governor said Omolafe, who was a member of the state’s Green Chamber, had urbane character.

“Like every mortal, Omolafe is gone in fulfillment of the mankind’s inescapable debt.

“It is painful that such a bright star is gone too soon. For our dear state, this is a big blow dealt by the ugly sting of death. It is a devastating tragedy.

“He was renowned for his generosity, touching lives and making people smile with his act of giving.

“He was a grassroots politician. His death is a great loss to Akure kingdom and the state in general,” he said.

The governor commiserated with the National Assembly, the people of Akure, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state over the incident.

Akeredolu also condoled the immediate family of the deceased and urged them to take solace in the legacy of his good deeds, especially his philanthropic gestures while he was alive.

“May the Almighty God grant him eternal rest and keep him in his bosom,” he prayed.

Omolafe also served as an elected Executive Chairman of Akure South Local Government in 2004.

