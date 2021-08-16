Akeredolu visits late Omolafe Adedayo family

•He Was Full Of Life, Very Philanthropic

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has paid a condolence visit to the family of the late member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Omolafe Adedayo, popularly known as ‘Expensive’.

Governor Akeredolu was at Adedayo’s residence alongside the acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in the state, Engr. Ade Adetimehin.

Members of the House of Representatives, Hon. Timehin Adelegbe and Hon. Abiola Makinde as well as a member of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Sunday Olajide, were equally at the residence.

Governor Akeredolu expressed his personal condolences and that of the entire state, describing the death of Adedayo as most unfortunate, rude and shocking.

The Governor, who said although the late lawmaker’s demise was untimely, noted that the time and hour of all mankind are really in the hands of God.

He implored the family to hold firm to the belief that the dead has gone to be with the Lord, adding that death is every mankind’s reality.

He said: “I express my personal condolences and I express the state condolences on this most unfortunate rude and shocking news of the demise of ‘Expensive’.

“I was in Abuja this morning and when I picked my phone and saw the news, I was worried. There is no much anybody can say. It is painful.

“When we say a death is untimely, the question is whether the time is for us to determine. So, using the word untimely death, we should be asked, is the time ours. Our time is in the hands of God. We will all die. I know it is not easy. The reality that he is gone forever is not easy.

“We can cry. You must be pained and cry. But the end of it all is that we must act as believers. Our faith is what is important, that he has transcended. That is what the Bible taught us. We shall meet someday.

“I want to implore you, this life is vanity. Our God is the Alpha and Omega. He knew he was going to die this day since he was born. Death will come when it will come.”

He urged the widow of the late lawmaker and his children to be there for one another, saying despite the pains and agony the death has brought, they must take heart and leave all to God.

“You and your children must be there for yourselves. Hold yourselves. Take heart because of the kids. Your husband was full of life, very philanthropic. Death is finality. We must accept that,” the Governor concluded.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

August 16, 2021.