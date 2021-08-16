Bandits kill Inspector, 2 others, kidnap 15 students 4 staff in Zamfara

Monday, August 16, 2021 2:20 pm


Zamfara College of Agriculture and Animal Sciences, Bakura: Bandits kill police Inspector, abduct 15 students, four staff

Ishaq Zaki
The Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a police inspector, two other persons in the State’s College of Agriculture Bakura in Bakura Local Government Area of the state.
This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Monday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Muhammad Shehu who also confirmed that 15 students and four staff of the college were kidnapped.
Shehu said the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Ayuba Elkana, accompanied by strategic and tactical commanders visited Zamfara College of Agriculture and Animal Sciences, Bakura, following the attack by suspected armed bandits at the school.
“The bandits who were in large number came to the school at about midnight with intent to abduct large number of students and staff, but were heavily confronted by the Tactical Police Operatives.
“Unfortunately, a police inspector and two other civilian guards lost their lives while 15 students and four staff were abducted by the bandits.
“The police operatives while on extensive bush combing at the surrounding areas rescued three staff who will be debriefed and medically examine before being reunited with their families,” he said..
He said that the provost of the school while briefing the commissioner of police commended the resilience of the police operatives for standing their ground in spite of the abduction of 15 students and four staff’

