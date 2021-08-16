BBNaija: Biggie springs another surprise, puts housemates on their toes

By Nehru Odeh

Big Brother has sprung another surprise in the house. However, this time he has put all the housemates, except Maria the current Head of House, on their toes.

Few hours after Maria had won the Head of House and made Boma her deputy, Big Brother summoned her to the Diary Room. He asked her to tell her fellow housemates that she now has the power to pick the two housemates that will be evicted on Sunday. And that she will evict the two housemates that fail to impress her come Sunday.

However, the truth is, there will be no eviction on that day. He is only pulling a wool over their eyes. But that is a secret Maria must never disclose to any of the housemates. Still, Biggie asked Maria to pretend she had been given the power to evict and that the fate of the housemates lies in her hands. Big Brother, however, warned Maria not to turn the housemates to slaves.

Still, no sooner had Maria informed the housemates than they were all in a tailspin, with many of them expressing displeasure at the sombre fact that their fate lies in Maria’s hands. But unknown to them it is a hoax. Meanwhile, Whitemoney has turned their predicament into a song, saying they have to “impress the empress.”

Maria won the Head of House after she defeated other contestants in the Head of House challenge with 28 points. As Head of House, she is free from eviction, though she won’t have access to the HOH bedroom. She was banned on Friday banned from accessing the room for two weeks because she broke Biggie’s rule. Though Boma, her deputy, will have access to it.