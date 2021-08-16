Burial plans for Ogun Governor’s father announced

Burial plans for Ogun Governor’s father announced

Monday, August 16, 2021 4:43 pm


Governor Dapo Abiodun and his late father

Governor Dapo Abiodun and his late father

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta
The family of Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state has announced that funeral activities of their late patriarch, Dr. Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun, will hold from Monday, 6th to Thursday, 9th September, 2021 in Iperu-Remo.
The family, in a statement issued on Monday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor , Mr Kunle Somorin ,said the family expressed appreciation for the outpouring of love and emotions that have greeted the death of their father.
“We are grateful to political leaders, royal fathers, community leaders, service chiefs, business executives, unionists, civil servants, public officials, students of the late educationist, student leaders, religious communities, women groups as well as politicians across political parties for their calls, condolences visits and avalanche of soothing words, encomiums and kind remarks on the life and times of our patriarch”, Governor Abiodun said.
The family requests friends, associates and well-wishers to continue to remember them in prayers as the burial plans are finalised.
Governor Abiodun will be available to personally receive condolence visits at the family house in Iperu on weekends, the statement concluded.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Chaotic scene at Kabul airport on Monday as Afghans rush to leave Afghanistan after Taliban's takeover 26 mins ago

    Kabul Has Fallen
    Scene of a plane crash: Afghan combat aircraft shot down in Uzbekistan 34 mins ago

    Afghan combat aircraft crashes in Uzbekistan
    Taliban militants on the prowl in Afghanistan 36 mins ago

    The Fall Of Kabul: America Cannot Perpetually Remain In Afghanistan!
    58 mins ago

    Plateau Attacks: IGP Deploys Surveillance Helicopter, Says Police Committed to Restoring Order
    FILE Photo: Gunmen: kill four oil workers in Imo 1 hour ago

    Four killed, others injured in Imo gunmen attack
    1 hour ago

    Our Paradigm Shifts in Youth and Sports Development – Sunday Dare
    Hakainde Hichilena: Newly elected Zambia's President 2 hours ago

    Buhari sends message to Hakainde Hichilema, Zambia’s President-elect
    Armed bandits: kill 3 in Zango Kataf, Kaduna 2 hours ago

    Kaduna: Gunmen kill 3 in Zangon Kataf village