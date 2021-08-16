Burial plans for Ogun Governor’s father announced

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

The family of Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state has announced that funeral activities of their late patriarch, Dr. Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun, will hold from Monday, 6th to Thursday, 9th September, 2021 in Iperu-Remo.

The family, in a statement issued on Monday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor , Mr Kunle Somorin ,said the family expressed appreciation for the outpouring of love and emotions that have greeted the death of their father.

“We are grateful to political leaders, royal fathers, community leaders, service chiefs, business executives, unionists, civil servants, public officials, students of the late educationist, student leaders, religious communities, women groups as well as politicians across political parties for their calls, condolences visits and avalanche of soothing words, encomiums and kind remarks on the life and times of our patriarch”, Governor Abiodun said.

The family requests friends, associates and well-wishers to continue to remember them in prayers as the burial plans are finalised.

Governor Abiodun will be available to personally receive condolence visits at the family house in Iperu on weekends, the statement concluded.