Commercial flights from Kabul airport cancelled

Monday, August 16, 2021 10:10 am


Kabul Airport: closed to commercial traffic

All commercial flights from Kabul’s airport have been cancelled, said a statement of Afghanistan’s civil aviation authority released on Monday.

“All the flights from Kabul airport have been temporarily cancelled and the passengers should not come to the airport until informed,’’ the statement said.

The cancellation of the flights took place in the wake of Kabul’s fall to the Taliban on Sunday and the mass migration of Afghans amid fear.

The civil aviation authority in the statement expressed hope for early restoration of normalcy, noting that the massive rushing of passengers to the airport in the chaotic situation could lead to looting and other disorderly situation.

The civil aviation authority has been trying to resume the flights as soon as possible, the statement said.

Taliban meanwhile in a statement told Kabul residents that their lives and properties are safe and they can carry on with their works. (Xinhua/NAN)

