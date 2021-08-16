Four killed, others injured in Imo gunmen attack

Reign of violence continue in Imo on Monday with killing of at least four workers of Lee Engineering Company by yet to be identified gunmen n the Assa community in the Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of the State.

Reports indicated that the the oil workers were on transit to their oil plant in the Assa community when the gunmen rained bullets on them leading to instant death for four of the workers and severe injuries to others.

The Punch newspaper quoted a village source as confirming that the oil plant in the community was under construction.

While confirming the attack, the national president of Congress of Ohaji Youths, Emmanuel Ugorji, asked government to beef up security in the area and go after the gunmen who have been terrorising the community in recent times.

The enraged youth leader said, “The first attack by this group was on Oil Serve company and second was the kidnapping of the Cluster Development Board Chairman, Godswill Uzomba, whose whereabouts remained unknown since three months now and followed by burning of ZEROC equipment at Watersmith industrial park by a known criminal gang.”

Meanwhile, the Imo State Police Command is yet to respond to the attack as at the time of writing this story.