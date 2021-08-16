Gunmen storm Zamfara Agric College, abduct students, kill 4

Armed bandits abducted a yet to be ascertained number of students at Zamfara state’s College of Agriculture in Bakura Local Government Area of the state on Sunday.

According to the College Registrar, Aliyu Bakura, four persons, including a police officer and three gatemen, were killed in the attack.

Bakura told BBC NEWS Hausa Service that the armed bandits invaded the school premises with sophisticated weapons and abducted 15 students, a teacher and his wife.

