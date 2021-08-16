Jos killings: Perpetrators must be brought to book, says Kogi Governor

Monday, August 16, 2021


Richard Elesho

The Governor of Kogi State and Chairman Security Committee of Northern Governors Forum, Yahaya Bello has expressed concerns over the fresh outbreak of violence in which several travellers were killed in Rukuba area of Jos, Plateau State on Saturday.

While assuring the people of the government effort to protect all citizens, Bello, described the attack as ‘inhuman, barbaric and unwarranted;’ saying ‘the cause of such mindless attack must be investigated with perpetrators brought to book.’

Governor Bello in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Muhammed Onogwu, called for calm among the people of the state, urging the affected families to refrain from reprisals and any acts that could jeopardize the peace on the Plateau.

He assured that the ‘government is in control of the situation,’ adding that the ‘people must live in peace irrespective of their religious beliefs and ethnic identities.’

Further investigation revealed that the victims were travelling from Bauchi State to Ondo State, the Southern part of the country

Meanwhile, Governor Bello also sympathises with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu Aketi, SAN, the Government and the People of Ondo State over the unfortunate incident.

‘An unconfirmed number of persons whose identities are yet unknown are believed to have been killed while some are severely injured in the said attack,’ the statement read.

