Just in: Sheikh Gumi speaks on Plateau killings

Kaduna based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has said the killing of at least 25 Fulani muslims in Jos, Plateau State on Saturday is a clarion call for those who profile people based on their ethnicity or religion in the country to change their attitude.

Gumi who said this in a statement he posted on his Facebook page on Sunday however condemned the killing of the youths, describing it as regrettable. He added that there can never be justification for killing any Nigerian without recourse to the law.

Read his full statement below

ON RECENT PLATEAU KILLINGS:

As we witness the gruesome killings across the nation at different times and places, I regret the unfortunate avoidable loss of lives in the recent attack in Plateau state yesterday 14th Aug 2021, and call on the national leaders and citizens, Muslims and Christians to reject violence and embrace peaceful resolution of conflicts and misunderstanding.

I also call on politicians, and public opinion moulders to preach unity and cooperation. We extend our condolence to the families of the victims and beseech them to allow the law to take its course. There can never be justification for violence and the killing of innocent people without recourse to law.

These killing we hope will be a clarion call for those who carelessly profile people and spew hatred based on falsehood against ethnic or religious divide to review their attitude. Any one of us can be a victim of this mayhem in any place at any time. It’s truly a time for sober reflection on our destiny as a nation.

We pray to Allah to forgive our dead and heal our injured and bring peace to the nation. Amin.