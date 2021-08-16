Just in: Sheikh Gumi speaks on Plateau killings

Just in: Sheikh Gumi speaks on Plateau killings

Monday, August 16, 2021 12:55 am


Sheikh Gumi

Sheikh Gumi

Kaduna based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has said the killing of at least 25 Fulani muslims in Jos, Plateau State on Saturday is a clarion call for those who profile people based on their ethnicity or religion in the country to change their attitude.

Gumi who said this in a statement he posted on his Facebook page on Sunday however condemned the killing of the youths, describing it as regrettable. He added that there can never be justification for killing any Nigerian without recourse to the law.

“These killing we hope will be a clarion call for those who carelessly profile people and spew hatred based on falsehood against ethnic or religious divide to review their attitude.

“Any one of us can be a victim of this mayhem in any place at any time. It’s truly a time for sober reflection on our destiny as a nation.”

Read his full statement below

ON RECENT PLATEAU KILLINGS:

As we witness the gruesome killings across the nation at different times and places, I regret the unfortunate avoidable loss of lives in the recent attack in Plateau state yesterday 14th Aug 2021, and call on the national leaders and citizens, Muslims and Christians to reject violence and embrace peaceful resolution of conflicts and misunderstanding.

I also call on politicians, and public opinion moulders to preach unity and cooperation. We extend our condolence to the families of the victims and beseech them to allow the law to take its course. There can never be justification for violence and the killing of innocent people without recourse to law.

These killing we hope will be a clarion call for those who carelessly profile people and spew hatred based on falsehood against ethnic or religious divide to review their attitude. Any one of us can be a victim of this mayhem in any place at any time. It’s truly a time for sober reflection on our destiny as a nation.

We pray to Allah to forgive our dead and heal our injured and bring peace to the nation. Amin.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    When a marriage goes sour!
    Former Presidents Ibrahim Babangida and Goodluck Jonathan 2 hours ago

    Babangida advised Jonathan to sit on Yar’Adua’s chair, reveals Otedola
    File: President Buhari welcomes Asiwaju Tinubu 2 hours ago

    ‘Buhari and Tinubu in London: The significance
    The three governors and former House of Reps Speaker, Dimeji Bankole on arrival at the residence of former Governor Ladoja on Saturday 3 hours ago

    APC Governors keep mum after meeting with ex-Gov Ladoja
    Arin and Princess: Evicted from BBNaija Shine Ya' Eye 4 hours ago

    BBNaija: Why Arin and Princess were evicted  
    President Buhari: appoints judges for Sharia court 4 hours ago

    Buhari appoints judges for Sharia Court of Appeal
    Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani: fled country 5 hours ago

    Ashraf Ghani: End of the road for Afghan president who failed to make peace with Taliban
    Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members on Sunday during the inauguration of the Valentine Chineto Ozigbo Campaign Council to execute the campaign of its governorship candidate, Mr Valentine Ozigbo (4th from right in the pix) 6 hours ago

    Anambra 2021: PDP inaugurates Ozigbo campaign council