Kaduna: Gunmen kill 3 in Zangon Kataf village

By Mohammed Tijjani

The Kaduna State Government says a fresh wave of violence has left three persons dead and one injured in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Mr Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, confirmed this in a statement on Monday in Kaduna.

“The Kaduna State Government has received a report detailing an attack in Goran Gida, Gora District of Zangon Kataf LGA, which left three residents dead and one injured.’’

Aruwan said the attackers entered the village late on Sunday night and killed the three persons, adding that the injured person was receiving treatment.

“One car was burnt by the assailants. Security agencies are sustaining patrols in the area,’’ Aruwan said.

According to him, the state Acting Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, received the report with sadness and condemned the mindless attack on innocent citizens.

Balarabe condoled with the families of the deceased and prayed for the repose of their souls.

She wished the injured person a quick recovery.