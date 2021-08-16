Kaduna: Gunmen kill 3 in Zangon Kataf village

Kaduna: Gunmen kill 3 in Zangon Kataf village

Monday, August 16, 2021 3:23 pm


Armed bandits: kill 3 in Zango Kataf, Kaduna

Armed bandits: kill 3 in Zango Kataf, Kaduna

By Mohammed Tijjani

The Kaduna State Government says a fresh wave of violence has left three persons dead and one injured in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Mr Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, confirmed this in a statement on Monday in Kaduna.

“The Kaduna State Government has received a report detailing an attack in Goran Gida, Gora District of Zangon Kataf LGA, which left three residents dead and one injured.’’

Aruwan said the attackers entered the village late on Sunday night and killed the three persons, adding that the injured person was receiving treatment.

“One car was burnt by the assailants. Security agencies are sustaining patrols in the area,’’ Aruwan said.

According to him, the state Acting Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, received the report with sadness and condemned the mindless attack on innocent citizens.

Balarabe condoled with the families of the deceased and prayed for the repose of their souls.

She wished the injured person a quick recovery.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    5 mins ago

    Our Paradigm Shifts in Youth and Sports Development – Sunday Dare
    Hakainde Hichilena: Newly elected Zambia's President 13 mins ago

    Buhari sends message to Hakainde Hichilema, Zambia’s President-elect
    Adedayo Omolafe also known as Expensive: dies at 49 49 mins ago

    Akeredolu speaks on death of Akure Rep Omolafe
    1 hour ago

    Why Nigeria Will Rise Above Its Challenges – Osinbajo
    Chaotic scene at Kabul airport on Monday as Afghans rush to leave Afghanistan after Taliban's takeover 1 hour ago

    5 die at chaotic Afghan airport as Taliban proclaims peace
    Zamfara College of Agriculture and Animal Sciences, Bakura: Bandits kill police Inspector, abduct 15 students, four staff 1 hour ago

    Bandits kill Inspector, 2 others, kidnap 15 students 4 staff in Zamfara
    2 hours ago

    “Let Passion Drive Your Career Choice” – Basketmouth, Others  Counsel Youths at Ecobank Forum
    2 hours ago

    Obasanjo now my Dad – Abiodun