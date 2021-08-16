Obasanjo now my Dad – Abiodun

Obasanjo now my Dad – Abiodun

Monday, August 16, 2021 2:00 pm


Governor Abiodun and Obasanjo

By Adejoke Monsurat

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo on Sunday, visited the Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun to condole him on the death of his father, Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun.
The visit came, as the governor disclosed that Chief Obasanjo has henceforth become his father after the demise of his biological Dad.
Obasanjo said from the reports reaching him on the late governor’s father, he was a good and responsible man, “that served his family, his community and humanity creditably well.
“We have come to share with you in the grief of missing your loved Dad. From what we know of the life that Baba lived, we believed that he is in save hands with his Creator and that is very important. That we’ll leave this world so that we can inherit the world after and with our own Creator.
” On behalf of myself, my wife the Commissioners , we really want to share with you the grief of the demise of your father. May his soul rest in perfect peace. The lesson for each and everyone of us is that one day, we’ll be gone, no matter how well we have lived. What will people say about us after we have gone? He asked.
Obasanjo added that from “from what we have heard and what we know of Baba, we can testify that Baba give his life to serve. He gave his life for service of his family, his community, his country and to God.”
The governor in his response disclosed that the former President had been his father over the years, “but, now that my biological father has gone to meet with the saints, you have to step up now to be my father,” Abiodun said.
He further said that the burial arrangements of his late father would be made public later on Sunday.

