Ondo PDP mourns Adedayo, says exit a colossal loss

Ondo PDP mourns Adedayo, says exit a colossal loss

Monday, August 16, 2021 10:59 am


Adedayo Omolafe also known as Expensive: dies at 49

Adedayo Omolafe also known as Expensive: dies at 49

By Oluwafemi Ojo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, has described the death of Rep. Omolafe Adedayo as a colossal loss to the party and the state at large.

This is contained in a statement issued by the party’s spokesman, Kennedy Peretei on Monday in Akure.

Adedayo until his death represented Akure South and Akure North Federal Constituency.

“The Peoples Democratic Party, Ondo Chapter is pained. We cannot find the exact words to convey the extent of our grief.

“The exit of `Expensive’ as he was fondly called is a colossal and irreparable loss to our party in Akure Federal Constituency and the entire PDP in the state.

“Omolafe Adedayo is a household name in Akure. His footprints on the sands of time are indelible. Everyone will die one day or another, but some departures are too much to bear.

“The sudden and tragic demise of Adedayo is difficult to accept, especially when he was not ill.’’

The statement said that Adedayo’s dream to represent Akure South/Akure North Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives did not come to fruition until 2019.

“Our party commiserates with his wife, children, and indeed the extended family. May God in His infinite mercy grant him bliss in the world beyond,” the party said.

Adedayo had been active since his election as the Executive Chairman of Akure South Local Government Area in 2004 under the platform of PDP.

He was the state co-ordinator of Sure-P under former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Still taken from INFLUENCE, award-winning film on weaponisation of information 32 mins ago

    INFLUENCE, award-winning film on weaponisation of information available in Nigeria
    File: Gunmen: abduct students in Zamfara 51 mins ago

    Gunmen storm Zamfara Agric College, abduct students, kill 4
    Gov. Yahaya Bello 1 hour ago

    Jos killings: Perpetrators must be brought to book, says Kogi Governor
    Kabul Airport: closed to commercial traffic 2 hours ago

    Commercial flights from Kabul airport cancelled
    NAPTIP: arrests Emmanuel Stephen for trafficking girlfriend to Mali for prostitution 2 hours ago

    How Abuja man deceptively trafficked girlfriend to Mali for prostitution – NAPTIP
    Hakainde Hichilena: Newly elected Zambia's President 2 hours ago

    Zambia opposition leader Hichilema wins landslide in presidential election
    Boko Haram members surrendering to troops in Mafa, Borno 3 hours ago

    Borno: Zulum, stakeholders react to surrender of Boko Haram insurgents
    Former governor James Ibori and Senator James Manager 3 hours ago

    Delta 2023: Group opposes call for zoning