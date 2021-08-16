Ondo PDP Rep Adedayo Omolafe dies at 49

Monday, August 16, 2021


Adedayo Omolafe also known as Expensive: dies at 49

Members of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Ondo State have been thrown into mourning following the sudden death of Isaac Adedayo Omolafe, the House of Representatives member for Akure North and Akure South early Monday morning.

Omolafe,  49 died early Monday at about 2am in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

It was learnt that the lawmaker was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre in Owo, where he died after he developed some yet to be disclosed medical challenges where he died on Sunday evening.

The lawmaker, popularly known as “Expensive”, was elected to the National Assembly in 2019 on the platform of the PDP.

He was also a former Chairman of Akure South local government.

Speaking on the passage of the lawmaker, Ondo PDP spokesman, Kennedy Peretei described Omolafe him as a grassroots  politician, whose death was a big blow to the party.

Meanwhile PDP members in Akure have taken to their Facebook pages to express shock and pay tribute to the late Omolafe.

“Painfully painful.Lord comfort the family.What a vanity world!!! Good night buddy”, wrote Alafe Abbey.

“A great iroko has fallen”, Okeke Amotekun Nnaemeka said.

“Erin wo l’Oyemekun”, wrote Abosede Ige-Akintade.

