Plateau Attacks: IGP Deploys Surveillance Helicopter, Says Police Committed to Restoring Order

Monday, August 16, 2021 4:04 pm


Nigeria police helicopter

· As 13 More Suspects Are Arrested

 

As part of ongoing, coordinated efforts at restoring public order in Rukuba and its environs, following the unfortunate incident of Saturday 14th, August 2021, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the deployment of additional operational assets including a Police Surveillance Helicopter, two  Units of Police Mobile Force (PMF) and two Cells of Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) to Plateau State.

The surveillance helicopter, manned by operatives of Nigeria Police Airwing, is expected to carry out aerial surveillance and confidence-boosting patrols within the hotspots, in coordinated operations with the ground troops.

The IGP noted that thirteen (13) additional suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident, bringing the total number of arrested persons to thirty-three (33). He assured that the NPF is committed to working with other patriotic stakeholders toward restoring public order in Plateau and other parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the Head of the Police Intervention Team (PIT), DIG Sanusi N. Lemu, mni, is already on ground in Plateau, coordinating Police investigative, operational and peace-building response.

