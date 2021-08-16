‘Sorting’: Ignatius Ajuru varsity suspends lecturer for 12 months without pay

By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The management of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, IAUE, Port Harcourt, has suspended Mr. Godwin Olai, a lecturer in the school’s Department of Management for 12 months with effect from 8th August, 2021, without salary.

Mr Olai was suspended after he was found guilty by Staff Disciplinary Committee of the University for demanding N70,000 to help one of the students under his supervision to write, type and bind his project.

The decision of the management of was conveyed by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Ozo Mekuri Ndimele in his Facebook post.

He wrote, “The Management of Ignatus Ajuru University had placed Mr. Godwin Olai, a lecturer with the Department of Management, on three months suspension and his matter was referred to the Staff Disciplinary Committee for further investigation.

“The Management of the University acted on an audio recording which alleged that some final year students of Mr. Godwin Olai’s department assigned to him for project supervision were asked by him to pay the sum of N70,000 each so that the lecturer would personally write, type and bind the finished projects for the students without any input from them, with the exception of writing their Dedication page and Acknowledgements.

“We are determined to keep our surroundings clean. Let all be careful!,” – VC.