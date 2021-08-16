Troops nab alleged mastermind of ‘unknown gun men” in South-East – Report

Monday, August 16, 2021 10:17 pm


Tochukwu Okeke, alias Owo: alleged to be mastermind of Unknown gunmen in Southeast

Tochukwu Okeke, alias Owo: alleged to be mastermind of Unknown gunmen in Southeast (credit: PRNIGERIA)

Troops of 82 Division of the Nigerian Army in Enugu have busted a criminal syndicate allegedly behind series of recent attacks on private citizens and security personnel in the South East usually described as ‘unknown gunmen’ according to PRNigeria.

According to the website, one of the alleged masterminds of the hroup, identified as Tochukwu Okeke alias Owo was apprehended by troops of 82 Division of the Nigerian Army in Enugu following a tip-off.

The website quoted a  military source as disclosing that Okeke was a Special Assistant to one of the governors in the South East.

The source was quoted as saying the criminal syndicate is well-structured and armed with sophisticated weapons, which it uses in targeting security agencies including policemen, soldiers and civilians.

Before the arrest of some of their leaders and destruction of some of their camps recently, the group was had attacked police and military facilities within Enugu including Adani Police Division, a Military Checkpoint along Adani- Omoh road, Ezeagu Police Division, military Checkpoint along Orji River-Udi road, military checkpoint along Enugu Abakaliki Road and a host of others.

The criminal group which was described as “merciless and brutal” usually steal firearms from the security agents they attacked.

The source told PRNigeria that one of their camps was raided at Akpawfu-Amangwunze in Nkanu West Local Government Area where several arms, ammunition, cars and charms were recovered.

It was learnt that the arrested gang leader is still in the custody of the military in Enugu at the time of filing this report.

